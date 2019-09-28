Boil advisory expands in Sedalia

SEDALIA - A boil water advisory has been expanded in the city of Sedalia.

The city is expanding the area of a boil water advisory to include the area between South Grand Ave. and South Marshall Ave., from Broadway Blvd. (U.S. Highway 50) to 32nd Street.

The Sedalia Public School District 200 advised the water department that two schools, Smith-Cotton Junior High and Parkview Elementary, not within the original advisory area, have reported "cloudy" water when toilets were flushed.

Citizens are advised to boil water until notified otherwise.

During the period of the boil water advisory, water should be boiled for three to five minutes prior to consumption.

Water Division crews continue working and sampling water in the area affected to ensure water service is safe.

Any customer noticing "cloudy" water should report it to the Sedalia Water Division at (660) 826-1236.