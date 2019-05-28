Boil advisory in effect for part of Columbia

COLUMBIA - A boil advisory is in effect for part of Columbia following a water main leak Monday.

According to Boone County Public Water Supply District 9, the advisory is in place for customers south of I-70 and west of Rolling Hills Road.

The area includes the neighborhoods of Wellington Manor, El Chaparral, The Vineyards, and The Brooks.

The boil order began at 8 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to be in effect until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29.