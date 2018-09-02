Boil Advisory in Effect for Public Water Supply District #10

Boone County Public Water Supply District #10 has issued a Boil Advisory due to a water main break.

The advisory applies to customers that live East of Highway 151 and North of Highway 22.

The advisory is in effect until Thursday.

Public Water Supply suggests customers bring any water for consumption to a boil for at least five minutes and reminds customers to turn off ice makers.

The office can be reached for questions at 573-682-5314.