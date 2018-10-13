Boil advisory issued for parts of Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY - A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents in Osage County until further notice.

According to the Osage County Emergency Operations Center, the advisory affects residents on the county's number three public water district.

The district includes residents along the following areas:

County Road 300

County Road 305

County Road 420

Highway 100 (starting at County Road 300 and Highway 100 up to Country Road 421)

Hill Top Lane

Jody Drive

High Plains Lane

Lakeside Lane

Residents in the impacted areas should use only boiled or bottled water. People with questions should contact the Osage County Health Department at 573-897-3103.