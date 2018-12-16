Boil advisory issued for Vandalia

VANDALIA-The city of Vandalia is declaring a boil advisory until Thursday at 3 a.m.

The city’s water pressure dropped below the minimum pressure due to an overnight water main leak on Wednesday.

The city said the boil advisory is a precautionary measure and does not believe there is any immediate danger to the drinking water. However, boiling water before drinking is recommended for elderly, infants, and anyone with a compromised immune system.