Boil advisory issued in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - A boil advisory has been issued for residents in Hickory Hill, just west of California, Mo.
Missouri American Water spokesman Brian Russell said the precautionary advisory was issued after a contractor struck a water main, causing a drop in system pressure.
As a precaution, customers should boil water for about three minutes prior to drinking.
Tap water is okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses during the advisory period, Russell said.
The advisory affects about 50 residential customers.
An advisory was issued last Friday for the same area after a power outage caused a water pressure drop. The two incidents are unrelated.
