Boil advisory issued in Fulton

FULTON - Callaway 2 water district has issued a boil advisory effective for 48 hours beginning Sunday evening.

This advisory affects customers living:

along and adjacent to County Roads 101, 103 and 104;

State Road UU from Country Road 101 to Fulton City limits and;

Route O from City limits to the Auxvasse Creek;

including Greystone, Nature View and Shady Hills Subdivisions.

You made need to take the following precautions:

1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth and all food preparations.

2. Do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker or use any ice made with unboiled water.

3. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

4. Let water cool sufficiently before drinking.