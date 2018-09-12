Boil Order

1 decade 1 year 3 months ago Friday, June 08 2007 Jun 8, 2007 Friday, June 08, 2007 2:47:57 PM CDT June 08, 2007 in News
The Department of Natural Resources says you should vigorously boil all drinking water for 3 minutes.

Woman reported endangered after sister's death behind bars
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suburban St. Louis woman who once was considered missing after her... More >>
10 minutes ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:52:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Suspicious item turns out to be science experiment
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police officers spent two hours investigating a suspicious plastic container found behind a Missouri sandwich... More >>
21 minutes ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:40:49 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Middle class income rises to $61,400
(CNN) - Americans' finances are continuing to improve. Median household income rose to $61,400 in 2017, up 1.8% from... More >>
41 minutes ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:21:13 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

US officials call teen vaping 'epidemic,' weigh flavor ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials say teenage use of e-cigarette has reached "epidemic" levels and are calling on the... More >>
52 minutes ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:10:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

St. Louis bans taxis from livestreaming videos of passengers
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taxi drivers in St. Louis have been banned from livestreaming video of their passengers after a... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 10:54:21 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Court overturns Missouri football player's sodomy conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the sodomy conviction of a former football player from a... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 9:48:15 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

School district provides emergency bus training for students
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks R-II School District is holding bus training event to educate students on bus safety Wednesday morning.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:15:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

No update on Fulton youth escapees
FULTON - As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fulton Police have no updates on the two boys who escaped from the... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:34:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Claire McCaskill visits MU to mobilize young voters
COLUMBIA -- Senator Claire McCaskill stopped at the University of Missouri campus Tuesday as a part of her Your Vote... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents that live between Providence Road and Gans... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 5:54:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Drug trafficker who shot at SWAT sentenced to 13 years
JEFFERSON CITY - A man who shot at SWAT officers was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday for... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all Missouri government... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
COLUMBIA - Brandon Brill was sentenced to 22 consecutive years Tuesday for killing a Harrisburg coach after he drove into... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri has thousands of open STEM jobs
COLUMBIA - There are currently more than 10,000 open jobs in Missouri that require STEM skills and there are not... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday. To start the ceremony,... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operators of a Missouri duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, say in... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:57:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News
