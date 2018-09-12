Boil Order
The Department of Natural Resources says you should vigorously boil all drinking water for 3 minutes.
More News
Grid
List
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suburban St. Louis woman who once was considered missing after her... More >>
in
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police officers spent two hours investigating a suspicious plastic container found behind a Missouri sandwich... More >>
in
(CNN) - Americans' finances are continuing to improve. Median household income rose to $61,400 in 2017, up 1.8% from... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials say teenage use of e-cigarette has reached "epidemic" levels and are calling on the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taxi drivers in St. Louis have been banned from livestreaming video of their passengers after a... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the sodomy conviction of a former football player from a... More >>
in
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks R-II School District is holding bus training event to educate students on bus safety Wednesday morning.... More >>
in
FULTON - As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fulton Police have no updates on the two boys who escaped from the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Senator Claire McCaskill stopped at the University of Missouri campus Tuesday as a part of her Your Vote... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents that live between Providence Road and Gans... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A man who shot at SWAT officers was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all Missouri government... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Brandon Brill was sentenced to 22 consecutive years Tuesday for killing a Harrisburg coach after he drove into... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There are currently more than 10,000 open jobs in Missouri that require STEM skills and there are not... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday. To start the ceremony,... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operators of a Missouri duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, say in... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
in