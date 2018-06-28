Boil order for mid-Missouri affects "wide area"

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway 2 Water District has issued a "wide-area" boil order for several parts of Callaway County for the next few days after a leak in the water main.

Janice Meyer, the water district's office manager, said the boil advisory affects around 120 customers.

The news release said the boil advisory will last from Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon and will include the following areas:

County Road 101 from Glover Springs to State Road UU

State Road UU from County Road 101 West to State Road O

All of State Road O from State Road UU to County Road 419

County Road 419

Shady Hills Lane

County Road 104

County Road 103

County Road 477

The water district advised customers to refrain from doing laundry because discoloration in the water could ruin clothing. The news release also said there may be a decrease in water pressure once the repair is complete.

The district said to contact its office between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at (573) 642-6898 if you have any questions.