Boil Order for the Western Half of Barnett

BARNETT- City officials issued a boil order for the western half region of Barnett. Water Supervisor Dayle Dunstan says residents west of the fire station will be under a boil order for a couple of days.

Barnett is installing a new sewer system and officials say some of the water may be contaminated.

If you are in the area and need any information on what you should do, please call 573-280-2503.