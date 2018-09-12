Boil Order in Effect for Ashland

ASHLAND - A boil order is in effect for residents on Oak Street, Tandy Street and Johnson Avenue in Ashland.

A four-inch water main on East Broadway broke Wednesday evening, and the Ashland Public Works Department has issued the boil order as a precaution for those living on the above streets.

Crews are working to restore service and will notify customers via door hangers when the boil order has been lifted.

Residents are advised to boil water for a minimum of three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking.