Boil Order In Effect for Auxvasse

AUXVASSE - The City of Auxvasse issued a boil order for the northeast side of town. Anyone living north of

Pine Street

North Callaway Country Apartments

North Main Street

Love Street

Joy Street

Industrial Park

North Callaway Mobil Manor

should boil their water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water when drinking, brushing teeth, or any food preparations.

Do not use any ice made from an automatic ice maker.

The boil order will be in effect until further notified.

City Hall told KOMU they do not expect to lift the order until Sunday at the earliest.

