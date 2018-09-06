Boil Order In Effect for Auxvasse

AUXVASSE - Due to a main water break, the city of Auxvasse has issued a boil order. According to city clerk Missy Hooks, if you are experiencing low water pressure or complete water loss you should:

1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juice and all other food preparations or consumptions.

2. Do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker or use any ice made with unboiled water from this system.

3. Let water cool sufficiently before drinking.

4. Water used for hand-washing orr bathing does not generally need to boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consulr their physicians.