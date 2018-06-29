Boil order in effect for part of Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - A precautionary boil order advisory was in effect Friday for Consolidated Water customers along Route E in Boone County from Sunflower Street to about a half mile north of Twin Bridges as crews work to flush disinfected water after a main break in the area Thursday.

The boil order also includes the Yeager Road, Obermiller Road and Creasy Springs Road areas.

According to the water district, around 200 customers were affected by the advisory.

The water district said although it restored water to all customers by around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, the boil order will last until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Consolidated Water provided a list of precautions for customers during the boil order advisory:

1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices and all other food preparations or consumption. Use of bottled water may be a feasible (though relatively expensive) alternative to boiling tap water when under a boil order advisory.

2. Do not use ice made from a household automatic ice maker or use any ice made with unboiled water from this system. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled, or buy ice.

3. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

4. Let water cool sufficiently before drinking.

The water provider reminded customers that water used for washing hands or bathing doesn't usually need to be boiled, but recommended being mindful of cuts and rashes.

The provider also advised supervising children so that they don't ingest any unboiled water, noting that infants and some elderly could be at increased risk.

For any questions, you can contact Consolidated Water at (573) 449-0324.