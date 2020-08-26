Boil order in effect for southern Columbia

BOONE COUNTY - A precautionary boil order advisory is in effect Wednesday for Consolidated Water customers on Wentworth Dr between Old Plank Rd and Brackenhill Ct.

The Gates, University Estates, and Nursery Heights subdivisions are under precautionary boil water advisory until August 27th at 4:00 pm.

This area is under boil order due to low water pressure, and a leak in the water main, according to the water district.

Consolidated Water provided a list of precautions for customers during the boil order advisory:

1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices and all other food preparations or consumption. Use of bottled water may be a feasible (though relatively expensive) alternative to boiling tap water when under a boil order advisory.

2. Do not use ice made from a household automatic ice maker or use any ice made with unboiled water from this system. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled, or buy ice.

3. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

4. Let water cool sufficiently before drinking.

The water provider reminded customers that water used for washing hands or bathing doesn't usually need to be boiled, but recommended being mindful of cuts and rashes.

The provider also stated that people with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

For any questions, you can contact Consolidated Water at (573) 449-0324.