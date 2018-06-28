Boil Order in Effect in Fayette

FAYETTE - The city of Fayette is replacing and repairing a water line and valves in the East Elm Street and Louisiana Street area. Parts of the city are under a boil order.

The effected areas are:

Elm Street from Leonard Avenue to Mulberry Street

East Davis Street from Maine to Louisiana

East Morrison Street from Louisiana to Leonard Avenue

Louisiana from East Walnut to East Elm

All of Jane Street

The city is also issuing a boil advisory for 48 hours after the water is turned back on. The city recommends boiling water for 3 minutes prior to use. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled however.

If you have questions regarding the boil advisory you should contact city hall at 660.248.5246, the utility office at 660.248.2214 or the water plant at 660.248.2670