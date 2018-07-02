Boil Order Issued after Main Waterline Pipe Broke

BLAND - A boil order is in effect after an eight inch main waterline pipe broke below the city hall early Friday morning.

Gasconade County officials said the rupture caused damage to city hall. The pipe was temporarily fixed Friday night, and water is flowing again.

The boil order is in effect until further notice. Bland residents can get water at Bland Baptist Church.

Residents who need help can contact the 911 non-emergency line at 573-437-7770.