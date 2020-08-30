Boil Order

1 decade 3 years 1 month ago Friday, July 06 2007 Jul 6, 2007 Friday, July 06, 2007 1:57:49 PM CDT July 06, 2007 in News

The streets are as follows:

West 7th Street from Nichols Street to Walnut Street.

Walnut Street from West 7th Street to Northwest Street

Sunset Drive

The Boil Order should be over Sunday, July 8, 2007.

MU students react to record daily increase in COVID-19 cases
MU students react to record daily increase in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA– After Boone County saw a record daily increase in COVID-19 this weekend, some MU students have concerns. Boone... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 8:30:00 PM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

Lake of the Ozarks's 32nd annual Shootout draws large crowds
Lake of the Ozarks's 32nd annual Shootout draws large crowds
SUNRISE BEACH – Neither rain nor the COVID-19 pandemic prevented crowds from gathering to watch the 32nd annual Shootout at... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 4:37:00 PM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

Missouri cancels practice to stand up to racial inequality
Missouri cancels practice to stand up to racial inequality
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Football players from Missouri have joined other college athletes in a push to end racial... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 3:47:02 PM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

Boone County Electric Cooperative restoring power in Louisiana
Boone County Electric Cooperative restoring power in Louisiana
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Electric Cooperative sent 10 linemen and five trucks to DeRidder, La. Saturday morning to assist... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 12:43:00 PM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

UPDATED: Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
UPDATED: Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a shooting near 10th and Broadway Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene around... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 10:15:00 AM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 coverage: 131 new cases in Boone County marks single day record
Saturday COVID-19 coverage: 131 new cases in Boone County marks single day record
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 Saturday, August 29, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT August 29, 2020 in News

CPS parents react to new spectator guidelines
CPS parents react to new spectator guidelines
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released new spectator guidelines Thursday for Friday's football games. The plan is to have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 10:43:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Chadwick Boseman, Marvel's Black Panther, dies at 43
Chadwick Boseman, Marvel's Black Panther, dies at 43
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 9:38:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Check out updates... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
Welcome to Week 1 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week has the Warrensburg Tigers travelling to Adkins... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:21:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

JCPS students return to class, complain about lunches
JCPS students return to class, complain about lunches
JEFFERSON CITY - Students had to get used to a new normal after starting the fall semester on Monday. One... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:18:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

New Kids on the Block: Week 1 Capital City G.O.T.W Preview
New Kids on the Block: Week 1 Capital City G.O.T.W Preview
JEFFERSON CITY - After months of playing the waiting game, we've finally made it to this point. Teams have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 5:08:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: 81 new cases in Boone Co., 44.6% positivity rate
Friday COVID-19 coverage: 81 new cases in Boone Co., 44.6% positivity rate
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 4:14:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Centralia, Mexico football game canceled due to COVID-19 case
Centralia, Mexico football game canceled due to COVID-19 case
COLUMBIA - Schools administrations from Centralia and Mexico have canceled the first high school football game of the season due... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Prosecutor: Woman was leader in death of man in concrete
Prosecutor: Woman was leader in death of man in concrete
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentence against a Missouri woman who they say controlled family... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

MU updates face covering policy, citing new federal guidance
MU updates face covering policy, citing new federal guidance
COLUMBIA - MU updated its policy on approved face coverings Thursday, prohibiting masks with exhalation valves and face shields... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 2:21:12 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 demobilized by FEMA, back to Columbia Saturday
Missouri Task Force 1 demobilized by FEMA, back to Columbia Saturday
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to arrive back in Columbia Saturday after being demobilized by FEMA, according... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 12:35:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Columbia Board of Education calls special session meeting for Monday
Columbia Board of Education calls special session meeting for Monday
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Board of Education will meet on Monday for a special session to discuss the return... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 12:20:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News
