Boil water advisories announced in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - Two boil water advisories affecting customers in Consolidated Public Water Supply District No.1 were announced Thursday morning.

The advisory began at 8 a.m. on Thursday and will continue through 4 p.m. on Friday.

The affected areas are:

Gateway South Subdivision on Route K

The area along Gans Road - including Bearfield Road, Bearfield Drive, Rock Quarry Road, Happy Hollow Road and 5205-6300 Missouri 163.

If in the affected area, it is recommended that you boil water for three minutes prior to use, do not use ice from an automatic ice maker, and let boiled water cool before use.