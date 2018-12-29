Boil water advisory announced in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY -- Friday Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Boone County announced a precautionary boil water advisory.
The advisory lasts until noon Saturday in southern Boone County.
An alert on Consolidated Water's website said the impacted addresses were:
- Smith Hatchery Rd, Woodie Proctor Rd
- Rt N from Bluebird Ln to Easley, including Brookfield Estates Subdivision
- Nashville Church Rd, from Rt N to Andrew Sapp Rd
- Andrew Sapp Rd north from Hwy MM to .5 mile west of Wright Rd.
Updates will be provided on the utility's website.
