Boil water advisory announced in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY -- Friday Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Boone County announced a precautionary boil water advisory.

The advisory lasts until noon Saturday in southern Boone County.

An alert on Consolidated Water's website said the impacted addresses were:

Smith Hatchery Rd, Woodie Proctor Rd

Rt N from Bluebird Ln to Easley, including Brookfield Estates Subdivision

Nashville Church Rd, from Rt N to Andrew Sapp Rd

Andrew Sapp Rd north from Hwy MM to .5 mile west of Wright Rd.

Updates will be provided on the utility's website.