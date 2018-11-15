Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads

2 months 4 days 2 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 5:54:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories
By: Michael Boyer, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents that live between Providence Road and Gans Creek Road. 

The advisory is due to a water main leak and low pressure. It affects those living in Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1, according to the company. 

The advisory is in effect from 3:30 p.m. Tuesday until noon on Thursday. 

