Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads

COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents that live between Providence Road and Gans Creek Road.

The advisory is due to a water main leak and low pressure. It affects those living in Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1, according to the company.

The advisory is in effect from 3:30 p.m. Tuesday until noon on Thursday.