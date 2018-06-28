Boil water advisory issued for areas in south Columbia

COLUMBIA - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Consolidated Water customers in south Columbia. The advisory is in effect from Friday, June 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, June 4, at 1:00 p.m.

The advisory was issued due to low water pressure and a leak in the water main.

The affected areas are Consolidated Water customers located between Discovery Dr and U.S. 163, and Bonne Femme Church Rd intersecting east U.S. 163 to Ben Williams Rd. Here is a full list of the affected areas (and see map below).

Discovery Dr

Brock Rogers Rd

All south Cowan roads

Meyer Industrial Dr

Huggard Ln

Rolling Hills Rd

Bass Ln

Boone Femme Church Rd

Mutton Hollow Ln

U.S. 163 between Bonne Femme Church Rd and U.S. 63

Tom Bass Rd north of U.S. 163

Old Millers Rd

Prairie Meadows Estates

Martha's Grove

Aylesbray Ridge

Autumn Falls subdivisions

High Hill Mobile Home Park

Consolidated Water recommends customers in the affected area boil water vigorously for three minutes before use, do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker or ice made with unboiled water. Customers are also advised to disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute.

Water for hand-washing or bathing does not need to be boiled.

Customers with questions should call Consolidated Water at 573-449-0324.