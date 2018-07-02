Boil water advisory issued for parts of St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A water main break has caused Missouri American Water to issue a boil water advisory for customers in parts of north St. Louis County.

The advisory affects customers living in Dellwood, Flordell Hills, Country Club Hills, Ferguson and Jennings. The utility said it will be in effect until tests confirm the water is safe to drink.

Residents are asked to boil their water for three minutes before using it for cooking or drinking. The utility said tap water is OK to use for washing and bathing.

The company said it hopes to lift the advisory by Monday morning.