Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Customers in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A boil water advisory in effect since Tuesday for all customers in the Missouri American Water Jefferson City service area has been lifted.

According to a press release from Missouri American Water, water quality tests have confirmed the water continues to meet all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations. It is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

During this boil water advisory, Missouri American Water performed a series of tests to determine if the water met regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets all federal requirements.

Customers will receive automated phone messages early Thursday morning, informing them that the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, visit www.missouriamwater.com. or contact Missouri American Water's 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-866-430-0820.