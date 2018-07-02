Bolivar Movie Plot Suspect 'Born Different'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The mother of a southwest Missouri man accused of plotting to open fire during a showing of the movie "Twilight" and attack a Walmart says her son showed signs of Asperger's syndrome and other conditions.



KOLR-TV reports that Tricia Lammers said Tuesday her 20-year-old son, Blaec, was "born different" and has had inpatient treatment in the past. She spoke to reporters at the National Alliance for Mental Illness in Springfield.



Blaec Lammers, of Bolivar, made a first court appearance Tuesday in Polk County and was ordered to undergo a mental health exam. He is charged with first-degree assault, making a terroristic threat and armed criminal action.



His public defender declined comment.



Tricia Lammers says her son asked her recently whether he was a failure. She assured him he wasn't.