Boller, Not Palmer, to Start for Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. - Kyle Boller is starting at quarterback for the Oakland Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of newly acquired Carson Palmer.

Coach Hue Jackson was coy all week about who would start Sunday after starter Jason Campbell was sidelined by a broken collarbone last week.

The Raiders acquired Palmer in a trade from Cincinnati on Tuesday. But Jackson decided to go with Boller, who has been with the team all year, rather than Palmer, who had been working out on his own in Southern California before the deal.