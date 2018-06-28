Bolton Completes Signing of American D Tim Ream

BOLTON, England (AP) -- Bolton has completed the signing of Tim Ream from the New York Red Bulls, making the defender the second American on its roster.

The 24-year-old Ream links up with U.S. midfielder Stuart Holden and replaces English defender Gary Cahill, who switched to Chelsea earlier in Europe's January transfer window.

Ream signed a 3 1/2-year contract with the Premier League club. Bolton manager Owen Coyle says Arsenal was among the clubs that tried to sign Ream before the start of the current English season.

Coyle says Ream is "a player that year-on-year has progressed and got better -- and he will continue to do that."