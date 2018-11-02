Bomb squad destroys material deemed dangerous in Moberly

MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Chief, Russell Tarr, told KOMU 8 News authorities sent a sample of an unidentified substance to a lab for identification.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol used a robot to collect the substance from a house on Russhaven Drive. Authorities said the MSHP Bomb Squad detonated the substance on Monday night in Fox Park for safety reasons.

The bomb squad detonated the material just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Tarr said MSHP initially thought the substance could be unstable.

A statement from Tarr said MPD learned a Moberly resident had created the material for a hobby.

Tarr said he cannot name the homeowner's hobby but said he is cooperating with police.

"I could tell you the residence, the gentleman, has been very cooperative with authorities and at this point it does not appear that there is anything that indicates any criminal intent therefore it does not appear that there is going to be any charges," Tarr said.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Russhaven Drive. Moberly police, firefighters and MSHP blocked off the street.

A KOMU 8 News reporter observed authorities using a robot to remove a box-like object off the front porch of a house. The robot used a bucket to dump items and a liquid substance into a dirt hole at the park across the street from Russhaven Drive.

(This story has been updated to reflect the latest information.)