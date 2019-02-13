Bomb threat at the Columbia Mall found to be unsubstantiated

COLUMBIA - A bomb threat at Columbia Mall on Sunday was found to be unsubstantiated, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Authorities said they responded to a call saying there was an explosive device in the mall around 10:30 a.m., half an hour before the mall opened.

No explosive device was found after a search. Columbia police said that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.