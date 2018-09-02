Bomb Threat Evacuates Second Baptist Church in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to reports of a bomb threat at Second Baptist Church just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Police evacuated the area for about 20 minutes while searching the building. The K-9 Unit did not find anything inside the building and allowed church members to return inside. Officers are stll investigating the incident but do not think there is any danger.

