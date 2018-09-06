Bomb Threat Made To the Missouri Department of Social Services

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City Police dispatched to 2023 St. Mary's Blvd., regarding a possible bomb threat to the Missouri Department of Social Services Friday morning.

Officers and the Jefferson City Fire Department personnel evacuated the Child Support Enforcement Division, where the threat was made. Missouri State Highway Patrol also responded, and the Missouri Capitol Police's Explosives Detection K-9 unit assisted upon request. Once people evacuated the building, Capitol Police's K-9 went through the building but could not detect any sign of explosives.



The scene is under investigation by Jefferson City Police Detectives at this time. No specifics regarding the call will be released, as it is an open investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Jefferson City Police Detectives at 634-6400 or to call CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS (659-8477).

We will update the story as it progresses, but there is no more information at this time.