BombScare-HighSch

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

FENTON, Mo. (AP) - For the second straight day, bomb threats force the cancellation of high school classes in the St. Louis area. On Monday, it was Mascoutah High in the Metro East that was closed. And on Tuesday, Rockwood Summit High School in Fenton and Francis Howell North High School in St. Charles County are both shut down. Rockwood spokeswoman Kim Cranston said students were evacuated shortly before 9 AM after someone called to say a bomb would go off in the building. Police searched and found nothing suspicious. The district is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the caller. A similar reward is being offered in the Francis Howell district. Classes were called off after a threatening message was found scrawled on a restroom wall.