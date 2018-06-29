Bon-Gor Hearings Continue

The commission is investigating the Suburban Water and Sewer Co. which serves the subdivision. The Public Service Commission says the owner of Bon-Gor Estates and the Suburban Water and Sewer Co., Gordon Burnam, failed to comply with the commission's orders to improve the water system.

"This is the part of the process that we call formal evidentiary hearings," said Kevin Kelly of the Public Service Commission.

Earlier this spring, Burnam sent a letter to Bon-Gor residents saying that he would shut off the water July 1, because the Suburban Water and Sewer Co. was broke.

Burnam claims he sent a letter to the Public Service Commission in January asking for financial help to keep the water running. Dale Johansen from the Water and Sewer Department, however, said he never received a letter form Burnam.

"To my recollection the letter to the residents went out in the end of March, first of April," said Johansen. "We received the January letter around the first of April and actually, I believe that letter was provided by the company's attorneys."

Burnam's attorneys say the Public Service Commission should have followed up better on the company after customer complaints. Burnam said he had to threaten to shut off the water for the commission to pay attention to the situation.

"Well if that was his intent, he was certainly successful," said Johansen.

The commission has given the Bon-Gor hearings two days because the case has so many testimonies. The Public Service Commission has not set a deadline for their decision, but hopes to reach a decision within the next month.

Earlier this week, the commission heard testimonies from Bon-Gor residents in Columbia. About 15 people testified about the poor water pressure and unclean water. If they decide Burnam and the Suburban Water and Sewer Co. are at fault, the case will go to circuit court, where Burnam could receive penalties.