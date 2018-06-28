Bond Announces Funding Approval

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A US Senate panel has approved $66 million to build a new federal courthouse in Jefferson City. Senator Kit Bond said construction would begin next year at the site of the old Missouri State Penitentiary. The funds must be approved by Congress before the spending bill can be signed into law. Bond said the project would be finished by 2011. The federal courthouse fits into large-scale plans for the former penitentiary site. Ten of the original buildings at the site will remain standing during renovations. The Missouri State Penitentiary was opened in 1836 on the bluffs of the Missouri River, a few blocks east of the state Capitol. Inmates were moved in September 2004 to a new prison on the eastern edge of Jefferson City.