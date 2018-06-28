Bond Fighting Greenhouse Legislation

ST. LOUIS - As Congress prepares to consider global warming legislation, Senator Bond has criticized the latest proposal. The Missouri Republican says that imposing limits on greenhouse gas emissions would threaten the nation's economic growth and raise energy costs. He criticized a moderate plan offered by Senators Joe Lieberman and John Warner that is seen as the best hope for bipartisan agreement. Lieberman is a Democrat and Warner is a Republican. Aides say Lieberman and Warner do not regard Bond's letter as useful to coming up with legislation that can be approved. The climate change plan aims to reduce greenhouse gases by 70 percent by 2050. It gives industry flexibility in buying and selling of pollution credits with an overall goal of reducing carbon emissions.