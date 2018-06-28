Bond Honored with Building Name
And they don't want to wait for his retirement to bestow the honor. Now, the Board of Curators is preparing to clear the way for putting Bond's name immediately on the year-old Life Sciences Center in Columbia. The Republican senator helped secure more than $30 million in federal funds for the towering, $60 million building. Officials announced at its dedication last year that it would be named for Bond. But existing policy recommends waiting until prominent alumni, faculty and supporters are retired or dead to put their names on buildings. Curators are expected to eliminate that guideline during two days of meetings that begin today. Spokesman Joe Moore says the university wants to be able to honor people for their contributions while they're still alive.
