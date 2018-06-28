Bond, McCaskill react to Gonzales resignation

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Senator Kit Bond says he hopes the Justice Department can get back to business as usual, now that Attorney General Alberto Gonzales has resigned. Bond says Gonzales' problems prevented him from speaking out on major issues, including defending the legality of the Bush administration's anti-terror programs. The Missouri Republican says that when it comes to confirming a replacement for Gonzales, he's hoping for the best but bracing for the worst from his Democratic colleagues. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill says she's disappointed that it took Gonzales so long to resign.