Bond Reduced in Cell Phone Case

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Marlon Brando Gill's bond was cut in half Monday, from $100,000 to $50,000. Gill's first trial on the first-degree assault charge ended in a hung jury in July. He has been in jail for seven months because he can't pay the bail. The prosecutor said the state will try Gill again. If he is released from jail, the judge ordered Gill to stay in his mother's home and wear electronic shackles so he can't leave the house. Gill's also forbidden from contacting the woman he's accused of injuring or her relatives.