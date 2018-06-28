Bond revocation hearing for Missouri sheriff scheduled for June 22

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A southeast Missouri sheriff facing 18 criminal charges and under investigation in the death of an inmate will remain out of jail for at least another month, despite the efforts of Missouri's top law enforcement official.

Attorney General Josh Hawley on Tuesday sought to revoke bond for Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson. Associate Circuit Judge Gary Kamp on Thursday scheduled a hearing on the request, but not until June 22.

Hutcheson was arrested in April for several crimes, including an allegation that he handcuffed an innocent 77-year-old woman with such force that she suffered a heart attack.

Hutcheson was suspended after his arrest but Hawley says the sheriff was at the county jail on May 5 and directed an altercation that led to the death of inmate Tory Sanders.