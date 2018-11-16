Bond revoked for suspect in alleged murder conspiracy

COLUMBIA - A judge ordered bond to be revoked Wednesday for a man charged in connection with an alleged conspiracy to commit murder.

Jared Bears is one of two people facing charges for the reported plot; the targets were the grandparents of the other suspect, Brian Kelley.

According to prosecutors, Kelley attacked his grandparents, but the grandfather got the upper hand and subdued Kelley until deputies arrived. Court documents said Kelley and Bears had talked about beating the couple to death and disposing of the bodies.

On Wednesday, a motion to revoke Bears' bond was filed. The motion said Bears' electronic monitoring device had been tampered with and abandoned, and that Bears' whereabouts are unknown.

Judge Brouck Jacobs granted the motion and issued an order for Bears' arrest.