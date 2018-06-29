Bond Set for Former Pastor Accused of Unsuccessful Murder Plot

DEXTER (AP) - Bond is now set at $750,000 for 69-year-old Donald Lafferty, a former southeast Missouri pastor accused of enlisting his younger mistress and her husband in an unsuccessful plot to burn his home and kill his wife.

The Dexter Daily Statesman reports that bond for Lafferty was set Tuesday. He was previously jailed without bond.

Lafferty was arrested last month in New England. He moved to Quechee, Vermont, after a January 2013 fire at his rural Bloomfield, Missouri, home.

Lafferty is charged with attempted murder, armed criminal action and first-degree arson. He is also charged with financial exploitation of the elderly in a separate case involving his mother.

The other suspects, 33-year-old Brandy Hicks of Dexter, and her 34-year-old husband, Chris Hicks, are also jailed on $750,000 bond.