Bond, Talent Urge Bush to Grant Disaster Request

Talent said he and Bond asked Bush to approve Governor Matt Blunt's request for aid quickly so local officials can proceed with cleanup efforts. High winds, hail and flooding over the weekend killed nine people and caused millions of dollars in property damage. In his third executive order related to storm cleanup, Blunt said he would allow the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to grant waivers to hasten recovery efforts. The order allows DNR to waive laws and rules related to waste disposal and open burning to get rid of debris. Blunt Monday declared the state a disaster area, and authorized the Missouri National Guard to help in the cleanup.