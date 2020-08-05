Bonds to stay at $2 million for suspect in Kansas City fire

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A judge has rejected a request for lower bond from the woman charged with starting a fire that killed two Kansas City firefighters.

An attorney for Thu Hong Nguyen asked that her $2 million cash bond be reduced to $100,000. Jackson County Associate Circuit Judge Jalilah Otto denied the request Friday.

The Kansas City Star reports Fire Chief Paul Berardi testified against the bond reduction on behalf of the department and the families the two fallen firefighters.

Hong Nguyen was accused of setting the fire in a nail salon she owned on the ground floor of a building that housed businesses and apartments. Prosecutors said she was seeking insurance money.

She pleaded not guilty to first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree murder filed after the October fire.