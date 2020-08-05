Bonds to stay at $2 million for suspect in Kansas City fire

4 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Friday, December 11 2015 Dec 11, 2015 Friday, December 11, 2015 7:10:00 PM CST December 11, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A judge has rejected a request for lower bond from the woman charged with starting a fire that killed two Kansas City firefighters.

An attorney for Thu Hong Nguyen asked that her $2 million cash bond be reduced to $100,000. Jackson County Associate Circuit Judge Jalilah Otto denied the request Friday.

The Kansas City Star reports Fire Chief Paul Berardi testified against the bond reduction on behalf of the department and the families the two fallen firefighters.

Hong Nguyen was accused of setting the fire in a nail salon she owned on the ground floor of a building that housed businesses and apartments. Prosecutors said she was seeking insurance money.

She pleaded not guilty to first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree murder filed after the October fire.

More News

Grid
List

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cooper County groups positive cases by school district
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cooper County groups positive cases by school district
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
20 minutes ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 11:30:00 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Jefferson City woman killed in Tuesday crash
Jefferson City woman killed in Tuesday crash
COLE COUNTY - A Jefferson City woman died in a crash while trying to cross U.S. Highway 50 on Route... More >>
47 minutes ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 11:03:00 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Vitamin D doesn't prevent depression in older adults, large study finds
Vitamin D doesn't prevent depression in older adults, large study finds
(CNN) -- Vitamin D is known as the "sunshine vitamin" because your body absorbs the nutrient primarily through exposure to... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 10:40:06 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

CPS considers delaying start date, using hybrid teaching model
CPS considers delaying start date, using hybrid teaching model
( Missourian ) - The Columbia School Board is considering delaying the district’s start date to after Labor Day... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 10:28:11 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Jefferson City School District prepare for in-person class registration
Jefferson City School District prepare for in-person class registration
JEFFERSON CITY - The registration process for students is changing while students also change their classes for the fall semester.... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 10:00:00 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Mike Parson wins Republican nomination
Mike Parson wins Republican nomination
JEFFERSON CITY — Current Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be on the ballot in November after securing the Republican nomination... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 10:45:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Medicaid expansion passes in Missouri
Medicaid expansion passes in Missouri
COLUMBIA— Missourians voted to expand Medicaid eligibility, according to reporting from the Associated Press. The State Auditor’s Office estimated... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 10:22:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Pettis County appoints special prosecutor in Hannah Fizer case
Pettis County appoints special prosecutor in Hannah Fizer case
PETTIS COUNTY — The Pettis County prosecutor has called for an independent special prosecutor to investigate the death of Hannah... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 10:06:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

EmVP: Hickman teacher kept teaching despite having brain cancer
EmVP: Hickman teacher kept teaching despite having brain cancer
COLUMBIA - Teaching English at Hickman High School in Columbia is Bill Morgan's passion and metaphorically speaking his saving grace.... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 9:36:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Nicole Galloway wins Missouri Democratic Primary
Nicole Galloway wins Missouri Democratic Primary
COLUMBIA - Current State Auditor Nicole Galloway has won the Missouri Democratic Primary for Governor. Galloway was projected to... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 9:36:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Discussion over school year continues at CPS board meeting
Discussion over school year continues at CPS board meeting
COLUMBIA- Parents showed up to Tuesday afternoon to a special board meeting at the Columbia Public Schools Administration building over... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 9:26:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

The Latest: Clay ousted in Missouri primary after 20 years in Congress
The Latest: Clay ousted in Missouri primary after 20 years in Congress
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the Missouri primary election (all times local): 11:30 Cori Bush,... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 8:06:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Live blog: Real time coverage of Missouri's Primary Election
Live blog: Real time coverage of Missouri's Primary Election
COLUMBIA - Today is Missouri's Primary Election - voters cast their ballots Tuesday to determine party candidates for governor, U.S.... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 7:00:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty to attempting to buy chemical weapon
Columbia man pleads guilty to attempting to buy chemical weapon
JEFFERSON CITY — A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday of attempting to purchase with Bitcoin on the... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 5:42:02 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Huge explosion rocks Beirut, injuring thousands across Lebanese capital
Huge explosion rocks Beirut, injuring thousands across Lebanese capital
(CNN) -- A massive explosion ripped through central Beirut on Tuesday, killing dozens of people, injuring thousands and blowing out... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 5:41:18 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Pettis County sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases over last two weeks
Pettis County sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases over last two weeks
SEDALIA — The latest numbers from Pettis County show confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased over 88 percent in the last... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

One dead after Cole County crash
One dead after Cole County crash
COLE COUNTY- One woman was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after a serious two-vehicle crash. According to a Missouri State... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 3:58:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
12pm 72°
1pm 73°
2pm 75°
3pm 77°