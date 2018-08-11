Bonne Terre To Buy Chat Pile

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BONNE TERRE (AP) - Bonne Terre's chat pile, a massive pile of sandy debris left over from the region's lead mining era, will soon become a city park. City Manager Larry Barton says the city will pay $37,500 to purchase the chat pile property Friday from the Doe Run Company. Plans for the park call for observation platforms, sand volleyball, a walking path, picnic areas and a playground. The pile consists of coarse waste from the milling process decades ago in the region known as Missouri's old Lead Belt. The Environmental Protection Agency has long expressed concern about wind blowing the loose chat airborne, potentially carrying lead and zinc contamination to nearby properties, and about storm water runoff from the chat pile.