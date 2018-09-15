Bonuchi Earns Third Career All-America Honor

COLUMBIA -- Sophomore diver David Bonuchi earned the third All-America honor of his career on Thursday, March 22. The Columbia native finished in sixth place on the 1-meter dive at the 2012 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships in Seattle, Washington.

Bonuchi started the day with a preliminary score of 377.70 to advance to the evening's finals completion. In the night session, he scored 376.35 points to claim sixth place, just .05 points behind the fifth place finisher.

The sophomore, who earned two All-America honors last year when he placed fourth on the platform and eighth on the 3-meter, will compete in the 3-meter competition today and the platform on Saturday.

Additionally, freshman Eegan Groome placed in 32nd place in the 500 free with a time of 4:21.88 in his first NCAA Championships appearance.