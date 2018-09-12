Bonuchi Places Third at NCAA Championships

INDIANAPOLIS - Mizzou junior diver David Bonuchi took third on the 1-meter springboard on the Thursday of the 2013 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis. The Tigers sit tied for 20th-place with 16 points after one day of competition.

Bonuchi earned his sixth career All-America honor after taking third with 407.45 points on the 1-meter. The Columbia, Mo., native finished behind 2012 Olympians Kristian Ipsen of Stanford (473.75) and Duke's Nick McCrory (436.60). Bonuchi entered finals in seventh after a prelims score of 348.25.

The third-place finish was his best ever finish on the event at the Championships, as he placed sixth on the event in 2012.

The Tigers opened the Championships in the 200 free relay. The team of sophomore Sam Tierney, junior Logan Mosley, senior Joe Hladik and freshman Max Grodecki placed 23rd in a time of 1:19.16. Tierney's opening 50 free split of 19.96 moved the sophomore into sixth all-time at Mizzou.

Four swimmers competed in the 200 IM in the morning session. Tierney was Mizzou's top finisher in 31st, where he broke his own school record in the event with a time of 1:45.52. Sophomore Igor Kozlovskij placed 39th in 1:46.23, senior Jowan Qupty was 56th in a career best 1:47.93 and sophomore Mack Darragh was 57th in 1:48.08.

Mosley took part in the 50 free and finished 41st with a time of 20.11.

Mizzou closed out the prelims with a 24th-place finish in the 400 medley relay. Missouri's squad of Tierney, Kozlovskij, Mosley and Grodecki clocked a 3:12.35 in the event.

Day two of the NCAA Championships continue on Friday with preliminary action at 10 a.m. CT and finals at 6 p.m. CT.