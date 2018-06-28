Bonuchi Selected to Compete for USA at 2013 Canada Cup

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou junior diver David Bonuchi was one of 10 divers selected to represent the United States at the 2013 Canada Cup, USA Diving announced on Friday. Bonuchi, who will participate on the men's 10-meter, will compete at the FINA Grand Prix meet May 2-5 in Gatineau, Quebec.

Bonuchi also competed at the Canada Cup as a high school senior in 2010. The Columbia, Mo., native took part in 3-meter and the synchronized 3-meter in 2010, where he finished 12th and eighth, respectively, in the events.

Bonuchi is a five-time All-American for the Tigers, including finishes of second on the platform, fourth on the 3-meter and sixth on the 1-meter at the 2012 NCAA Championships. He placed fourth on the platform and eighth on the 3-meter at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.