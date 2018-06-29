'Boogie Man' Jams to Raise Awareness

COLUMBIA - Friday evening, Curtis 'Boogie Man' Soul will begin playing music in his garage to raise awareness for 'Souls to the Polls.'

'Souls to the Polls' is an event that began in North Carolina where communities tried to get people to vote in the upcoming elections. Now, Soul is trying to bring the event to Columbia by raising the awareness himself. Soul says he will be playing music in his garage through New Year's Eve and trying to get the message out about people needing to vote.

Last year, Soul played music at Boone Tavern in Columbia for New Years Eve. This past summer, he also jammed out at Douglass Park in Columbia for 'Juneteenth Day.'