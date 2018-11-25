Book Features Joplin Tornado Experiences

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin leaders share their stories about the 2011 tornado and the recovery efforts that followed in a newly published book.

The Joplin Globe reports the book, titled "Joplin Pays It Forward," can be downloaded for free from the city's website. It's also available in an e-book format from Amazon.

It includes first-hand accounts from city and school leaders, officials from health care centers and public utility companies, leaders in the business and media communities, representatives of churches and nonprofit organizations, and individuals with federal, state and local disaster relief groups and agencies.

Former Citizens Advisory Recovery Team chairwoman Jane Cage compiled and edited the book. She wrote in the introduction that the book is intended as a resource to those who might someday go through a similar experience.