Bookkeeper Charged in Group Home Theft

Jasper County prosecutors say 49-year-old Cynthia Brosam of Carthage is free on bond on a single count of felony stealing. Brosam had worked since 1992 for the Carthage-area Sunshine Children's Home, which primarily serves adults despite its name. She is accused of cashing checks written in the name of the home. Sheriff's deputies began investigating after they were contacted by officials from the group home, which currently has 17 clients. Executive director Pat King declined to discuss the case, saying only that the financial records for the home are audited annually.